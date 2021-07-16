Friday, July 16, 2021

People Newspapers

Fresh, cold oysters are perfect on a hot day. PHOTO: Felipe Morales
Hot Days, Cool Food

As temperatures rise, I thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the best meals you can enjoy that don’t arrive at the table steaming hot.  Sure, you can always order a salad or a sandwich, but there’s no reason to eat boring when you can enjoy flavor-packed, elegant cold meals.  Here are a few of my favorites:

  • Al Biernat’s
  • Enrique Tomas
  • Slaone’s Corner
Courtesy photos

Al Biernat’s Pass on the steak just once for the Shrimp and Mango Ceviche made with cilantro lime marinade, tomato, onion, jalapeño.

Enrique Tomas Enjoy the Jamón Experience with a tasting of the award-winning Jamón Ibérico de Bellota Premium (36 months) Jamón Ibérico de Campo (24 months) and Jamón Gran Reserva (18 months.

Sloane’s Corner The Hamachi features sliced, raw pieces of yellowtail marinated in ginger oil, topped with caramelized limes, watermelon radish, avocado, pickled shallots, and cilantro.

  • The Charles
  • Up On Knox
  • Oishii
PHOTOS: Courtesy of The Charles, Felipe Morales, Kersten Rettig

The Charles There are several cold and raw items to choose from here, but the Beef Tartare with salsa bianca, bread and pepper chips is hard to beat.  Try it with rosé, still or sparkling.

Up On Knox You can find fresh oysters many places but I love the French vibe here, especially since Chef Bruno Davaillon has been in the kitchen. Here you’ll find oysters such as east coast Beau Soleils (New Brunswick), Wellfleets (Cape Cod) and some from Cape Hatteras.

Oishii – One of my favorite places for sushi, Oishii, has close to 100 different options for Maki rolls, sushi, sashimi ceviche and carpaccio. Everything is so good, and the service is always great. The Uptown Roll is one of my faves and has crab, salmon, avocado, cucumber and is topped with tune, wasabi cream and siracha.

  • Rise No. 1
  • Half Shells
Courtesy photos

Rise No. 1 Seems we can’t stop ordering soufflés here but don’t forget about the tasty Gazpacho. It’s so refreshing. The Mango Lobster salad is also back on the menu.

Half Shells – Snider Plaza’s mainstay has a fabulous grilled shrimp, watermelon and arugula salad that is satisfying and light.

Enjoy the tastes of the season!

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig has represented some of world's best known brands in her 30+ years in marketing and PR, including Montblanc, Rosewood Hotels, Highland Park Village and Taco Bell. As a former restaurant owner, she knows the business and has a deep affection for the hospitality industry. She is a Park Cities resident and a happy wife, mom of three and dogmother. Follow her @KerstenEats.

