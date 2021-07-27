Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The Rotary Club of Park Cities fourth of July parade was back along its usual route from Highland Park town hall to Goar Park July 3 after a hiatus because of the pandemic last year. PHOTO: Chris McGathey
Gallery: 2021 Rotary Club of Park Cities Fourth of July Parade Recap

Patriotic Park Cities paradegoers took to the usual parade route for the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ Fourth of July parade this year.

While the event was back with its tinseled floats and red, white, and blue hues this year, event organizers remembered the frontline workers who served the community this past year during the pandemic and February winter storm with the ‘United We Stand’-themed event.

As usual, we were there to document the event.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

