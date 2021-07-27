Gallery: 2021 Rotary Club of Park Cities Fourth of July Parade Recap

Patriotic Park Cities paradegoers took to the usual parade route for the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ Fourth of July parade this year.

While the event was back with its tinseled floats and red, white, and blue hues this year, event organizers remembered the frontline workers who served the community this past year during the pandemic and February winter storm with the ‘United We Stand’-themed event.

As usual, we were there to document the event.