Back To School Sign Up Open For HPISD
Back to school sign-up for
Highland Park ISD families are asked to update information and required documents and can pay for supplies, yearbooks, directories, spirit wear, and more as part of the online process. To complete the signup process, visit this website and log in using your Skyward username and password.
The district also has a help desk and computer lab available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Aug. 6 at the HPISD Administration Building at 7015 Westchester Drive. HPISD staff and volunteers will be available in the lab. Technical support will also be available by phone at
For more on back-to-school sign-up, visit the district’s website.