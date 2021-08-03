Back To School Sign Up Open For HPISD

Back to school sign-up for 2021-2022 is open for Highland Park ISD until 4 p.m. Aug. 6.

Highland Park ISD families are asked to update information and required documents and can pay for supplies, yearbooks, directories, spirit wear, and more as part of the online process. To complete the signup process, visit this website and log in using your Skyward username and password.

The district also has a help desk and computer lab available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Aug. 6 at the HPISD Administration Building at 7015 Westchester Drive. HPISD staff and volunteers will be available in the lab. Technical support will also be available by phone at 214-780-4040 or by email at [email protected] during help desk hours.

For more on back-to-school sign-up, visit the district’s website.