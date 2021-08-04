Oscar Winner To Headline New Friends New Life Annual Luncheon

Academy Award-winning actress, executive producer, and New York Times bestselling author Lupita Nyong’o will headline the annual New Friends New Life luncheon this fall.

The luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The hybrid event will feature an in-person program along with “A Conversation with Nyong’o,” presented virtually.

New Friends New Life provides services to trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women and their children.

New Friends New Life is both honored and excited to bring our supporters and friends together once again to celebrate the triumph of women and girls, and there are few voices more triumphant than that of Lupita Nyong’o,” said Bianca Jackson, New Friends New Life CEO. “Exuding beauty, strength, and courage, Lupita’s passion and message perfectly align with our mission to help restore and empower those who have been marginalized and minimized. By being her authentic self, she gives voice to the hopes and dreams of women and girls everywhere.”

Nyong’o executive produces the YouTube Originals family program, Super Sema, and is filming Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Additionally, she will co-produce and feature in Born a Crime, as well as executive produce and star in Apple TV’s Lady in the Lake.

Her past credits include Black Panther, Little Monsters, Queen of Katwe, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

New Friends New Life was founded in Dallas in 1998.

Tickets are for sale both online and in-person. A limited number of virtual-access-only tickets are available for $100. In-person event tickets start at $250. For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.