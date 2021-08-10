Comings and Goings

COMING

Coupes Champagne Bar

4242 Oak Lawn

The champagne-driven bar coming to the Shops of Highland Park in late 2021 also will feature wine, craft cocktails, small plates and desserts.

NOW OPEN

Yumilicious (Photo: Rachel Snyder)

Pressed Juicery

Preston Royal Village

The cold-pressed juice, smoothie, and soft serve spot belongs to a brand with more than 75 stores in the U.S., according to pressedjuicery.com.

Yumilicious

Snider Plaza

The frozen yogurt shop offers 14 flavors of frozen yogurt, as well as boba teas, fruit slushies, and bubble waffles.

MOVED

Logos Bookstore

Snider Plaza

The longtime Snider Plaza Christian bookstore moved to another location in the plaza — near Gemma Collection — this summer. The store originally opened in 1974. For more Snider Plaza updates, see pg. 4.

GONE

Wild About Harry’s (Photo: Kersten Rettig)

Barnes & Noble

Preston Royal Village

The bookstore chain’s location at 5959 Royal Lane closed in June after reportedly 15 years there. The nearest location is at 7700 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 300.

Wild About Harry’s

4527 Travis Street

The longtime frozen custard and gourmet hot dog eatery closed in July after 25 years serving the Knox-Henderson area.