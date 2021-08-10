HPMS Teacher Named Region 10 Secondary Teacher of the Year Finalist

Highland Park Middle School fine arts and technology teacher James Jenkins was recognized as a Secondary Teacher of the Year Finalist at the annual Region 10 Teacher of the Year luncheon July 29 at Southfork Ranch.

Region 10 asks its 62 districts to submit one secondary and one elementary District Teacher of the Year each year as part of the Texas Teacher of the Year program. Region 10 selects six finalists from this group of 124 teachers before naming the regional Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year, who advance to state-level judging.

“It is a great honor to represent HPISD as a district as well as all my colleagues at Highland Park Middle School,” Jenkins said. “I wish I could thank all the teachers that I have collaborated with throughout the years and the administrators who have given me the freedom to explore the many different crazy ideas I have had.”

Region 10, one of 20 regional service centers established by the Texas State Legislature in 1967, includes 130 ISDs, including Highland Park ISD, as well as charters and private schools across 10 north Texas counties.