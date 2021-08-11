Judge Rules in Favor of TRO Against Abbott’s Executive Order

A judge ruled Tuesday evening that Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t have the statutory authority to prevent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins from acting locally to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and it looks like the county and Dallas ISD are not going to be alone in their effort to push back on Abbott’s executive order.

Judge Tonya Parker listened to arguments Tuesday afternoon from lawyers on both sides of the issue before issuing a temporary restraining order shortly after 8 p.m. Todd Dickerson and Benjamin Dower, attorneys for Abbott, argued that Jenkins’ attorneys — Charla Aldous, Doug Alexander, and Brent Walker – were misinterpreting the sections of the law pertaining to the authority of the governor.

Walker and Alexander, who outlined the case for the TRO, argued that the law clearly delineated the limitations of the governor’s role in disaster response and subsequent case law backed them up.

The two sides argued as to whether Abbott’s order constituted a “necessary action” to answer the threat of the pandemic, and whether Abbott could prevent a local government from taking action during a disaster.

“The citizens of Dallas County have and will continue to be damaged and injured by Governor Abbott’s conduct,” Parker’s order reads. “Judge Jenkins cannot be precluded from implementing the mitigation strategies he believes are sound, reliable, and backed by scientific evidence.

“Under the Texas Disaster Act, County Judge Jenkins is vested with authority to issue orders to protect the safety and welfare of Dallas County citizens, which includes among other mitigation strategies, the option to mandate face coverings and masks in public.”

Late Tuesday evening, Jenkins indicated that a new order would be forthcoming Wednesday.

Late Tuesday evening, Jenkins indicated that a new order would be forthcoming Wednesday.

But this is not the last word — the case will very likely end up in appellate court. Attorney General Ken Paxton has already filed for injunctive relief on behalf of the state, arguing that the law supports Abbott.

“The Texas Legislature made the Governor — not some patchwork of county judges and city mayors — the leader of the State’s response to a statewide emergency,” Paxton wrote in his application. “Local officials like Defendant Jenkins must recognize the fact that they are not above the law.”

But Dallas County isn’t the only local governmental entity pushing back against Abbott, and Jenkins’ case is not the only ruling Abbott lost Tuesday. In San Antonio, Judge Antonia Arteaga also granted a temporary restraining order blocking Abbott’s order, paving the way for Bexar County authorities to also institute mask requirements locally.

Harris County commissioners, along party lines, voted Tuesday night to give county attorney Christian Menefee the authority to challenge Abbott’s order.

The city of San Antonio indicated Tuesday that if Arteaga issued the order, it would enact a mask mandate soon after.

Both restraining orders have a limited shelf life — Arteaga’s order is pending a hearing Monday, and Parker’s order will remain until a hearing on Aug. 24.

Dallas ISD announced Monday that masks would be required, and Monday evening Austin ISD also announced masks would be required. Fort Worth ISD announced Tuesday evening that it will also require masks.

