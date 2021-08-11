Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 2 – 8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MISSING CATEGORY?

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time and left us wondering what kind of sorry dog of a vandal would damage a place like the Dallas Veterinary Clinic in Preston Center on Aug. 5. We also wonder why theft reports at Lowe’s so often need improvement (Read this week’s reports).

BONUS SKULLDUGGERY: AIN’T NO LAW WITH THE CLAW

Overheard on NextDoor, a Devonshire woman reported that someone apparently chucked three raw, dead lobsters, with their claws still in rubber bands, into the backyard of her home on Redwood Lane on Aug. 3.

2 Monday

A burglar busted out the window of a 25-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway, but the crime wasn’t reported until 3:06 p.m. the following day.

3 Tuesday

Before 12:07 a.m., a burglar broke the window of a 27-year-old Plano woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Recovered blocking the 5000 block of LBJ Freeway: a vehicle reported stolen in Plano.

Why do thefts at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane so seldom come with reporting times in online incident reports? Dear readers, you will see this store mentioned again and again and again below.

Other crimes with no reporting time available: theft at homes in the 6800 block of Willow Lane and the 9100 block of Chapel Valley Road.

Reported at 12:31 p.m.: sandwich rage. A bully injured a 58-year-old man working at the Jimmy Johns on Forest Lane, near White Rock Creek.

Investigators are seeking a serial bank robber. They say the same gunman struck Wells Fargo at Preston and Frankford roads before 1:45 p.m. and Bank of America in Preston Center before 3:25 p.m. Two other Wells Fargo locations were also hit, one in June, one in July.

Reported at 4:10 p.m.: One or more prowlers stole from the vehicles of a 45-year-old Fort Worth man and an Irving man, age not provided, while the Moss Mechanical employees called on a home in the 4400 block of Alta Vista Lane.

Before 5:07 p.m., a bully displayed a knife toward a 41-year-old man from the 12800 block of Montfort Drive.

4 Wednesday

Reported at 5:10 p.m.: Another pedestrian pointed a gun at a 34-year-old Richardson man in the 5900 block of Joyce Way.

Take two: a theft at Lowe’s on Inwood Road with no reporting time available.

Burglarized before noon: an 18-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Officers responded at 10:01 p.m. to a wreck involving street racing in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway. No arrests were reported.

5 Thursday

Other crimes without reporting times: thefts at a home in the 5300 block of Emerson Avenue, the parking lot for Black Swan Yoga and McFadden Dental Implant Center on Lovers Lane, near Inwood Road, and Lowe’s — yes the one on Inwood Road.

Before 10:49 a.m., a prowler pinched something off a 32-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7100 block of Desco Drive.

Arrested at 5:24 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Dillard’s, Nike, and Nordstrom at NorthPark Center. He also received a criminal trespassing warning. But why wouldn’t the mall want him back?

6 Friday

Overnight before 8:44 a.m. a crook broke into a 29-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway. It could have been worse. At 9:31 a.m., a 31-year-old man there discovered his vehicle missing. Another neighbor also reported a theft, but there were no other details available for that incident.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

7 Saturday

Again, here’s a theft at the Lowe’s on Inwood Road with no reporting time available.

Reported at 10:22 p.m.: an unpleasant experience at NorthPark Center. Someone took a 23-year-old Mesquite man’s vehicle.

8 Sunday

Stolen before 6:41 p.m.: a 41-year-old man’s vehicle from his home in the 12800 block of Montfort Drive.