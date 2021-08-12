SMU Requiring Masks In Indoor Spaces On Campus

SMU is temporarily requiring masks be worn in indoor spaces on campus, university president R. Gerald Turner wrote in a letter to the campus community. The requirement doesn’t apply to private spaces like residence halls.

“All events, such as convocation and orientation, should continue as planned with masks being used indoors,” Turner’s letter reads. “This requirement is a temporary precaution during the Delta variant surge to supplement our other pandemic protocols.”

Turner’s announcement came shortly after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed an order Wednesday requiring universal indoor masking for childcare and pre-K through 12 schools, commercial entities, and county buildings.

(Read: Judge Rules in Favor of TRO Against Abbott’s Executive Order)

The university is no longer offering virtual classes, but will continue protocols such as contact tracing and case management to identify and offer resources for those who test positive for COVID-19.

“A quarantine will also be required for those identified as a close contact of a positive case unless the student demonstrates proof of vaccination,” the letter continued.

Residential students can choose to isolate on campus or at another location of their choice.

Turner also encouraged the campus community to get vaccinated.

We strongly encourage you to get the vaccine to protect yourselves, your loved ones and our SMU community,” Turner’s letter continued. “We offer vaccinations and testing right on our campus at the Dr. Bob Smith Health Center. I am grateful to the students and employees who have received the vaccine and voluntarily reported their vaccination status. “

