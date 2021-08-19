Northeast Texas Girl Scouts Honor Gold Award Winners

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas presented Gold Award pins to 143 girls, including several in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.

Girl Scouts’ most prestigious designation recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through intensive, multi-year projects that have sustainable impact in the community and beyond.

Troop 2762

Gracie Lane, the daughter of Shannon and Lance Lane, is a rising senior at Highland Park High School. Her project: Unable during the pandemic to provide in-person art classes for West Dallas and Oak Cliff families served by Brother Bill’s, she and her volunteers created craft kits and instructional videos to provide children with fun learning activities to do at home.

Neely Womble the daughter of Bobby and Shannon Womble, is a rising senior at Highland Park. Her project: She and her volunteers built two weather-proofed mobile market tables so the Voice of Hope’s food bank serving West Dallas could display its fresh produce.

Troop 2769

Victoria Chien, the daughter of Jane and Larry Chien, is a rising senior at The Hockaday School. Her project: Partnering with United to Learn, she worked with 17 schools, apartment complexes, and nonprofit agencies to deliver books to help children maintain literacy skills during the pandemic. Victoria also created and facilitated reading and craft activity sessions for the YMCA after school camp at Sierra Vista apartments.

Cate Goglia, the daughter of Carol and Mark Goglia, is a rising senior at The Hockaday School. Her project: She supported United to Learn’s mission to eliminate achievement gaps with a project that produced more than 450 student-created videos as a resource for teachers and students during the pandemic. The YouTube videos – in English and Spanish – address topics such as reading, sports, arts, dance, and science.

Margot Meyer,daughter of Peggy and Dr. Dan Meyer, is a rising senior at Hockaday. Her project: She tapped telehealth options to allow at-risk students at Burnet Elementary access to quality healthcare without interrupting parent’s work schedules.

Troop 3201

Erin Fleming, the daughter of Kelly Fleming, is a 2021 graduate of Highland Park High School. Her project: She designed and built eight workstations on wheels to provide teachers and students in the Voice of Hope Aspire after school program a more collaborative, 21st century learning environment.

Christina Healy, the daughter of Soo Mae Chu, is a 2021 graduate of Highland Park. Her project: She led a team of volunteers to redesign a meditation garden to provide those living at the St. Joseph’s Residence a quiet and shaded place to relax, move around, and enjoy the outdoors.

Troop 4931

Kimaya Meherali, the daughter of Sonita and Rafiq Meherali, is a rising junior at Ursuline Academy of Dallas. Her project: She created 100 blankets and recorded at-home workout videos for members of The Madison on Marsh skilled nursing home in Carrollton.