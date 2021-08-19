Gallery: 2021 AWARE Meeting and Luncheon

Barbara Glass, 2020-2021 president of AWARE, hosted the last meeting of her tenure at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden featuring Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society president and CEO, Mary Brinegar, speaking about the Memory Garden, an AWARE Grant Recipient program.

AWARE is dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease by providing funding and support to programs, projects, and research provided by nonprofit organizations that actively help individuals affected by Alzheimer’s in Dallas and the greater North Texas area.

The 2021-2022 Grant Recipients will be announced very soon, along with the 2021-2022 Board of Directors headed by incoming president, Karisti Julia.

