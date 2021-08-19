Scots to Host Plano East for Scrimmage

Highland Park will begin tuning up in earnest for the 2021 football season with a scrimmage tonight against Plano East at Highlander Stadium.

Freshman and junior varsity action is slated to get underway around 4 p.m., with the varsity teams clashing in a structured scrimmage at 7 p.m.

The Scots are coming off an 11-1 campaign a year ago, abbreviated and adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that concluded with a loss to eventual state champion Denton Ryan in the Class 5A Region II final.

HP will open the regular season on Aug. 26 against Class 6A powerhouse Southlake Carroll at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, in a game set to be nationally televised on ESPNU. The home opener will be Sept. 3 against Mesquite Horn.