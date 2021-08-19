Glendora Avenue Manse Up for Auction Next Week

The Tudor-style estate dubbed Glen Gables will be auctioned next week, luxury real estate auction firm Supreme Auctions announced.

The home, which was built in 2008, is located on Glendora Avenue, and is offered in cooperation with the seller’s real estate agent, Danna Morguloff-Hayden of Ebby Halliday, Realtors.

“Glen Gables provides the ideal locale to live, work and play,” said Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions. “Located on an exclusive street that practically dead-ends, privacy is definitely in abundance. With the property being situated in a community that has a rich history of being home to celebrities, politicians (including George W. Bush), business executives, and sports figures, it is no surprise that the Preston Hollow neighborhood is home to Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, and is extremely desired among luxury home buyers.”

The English-style estate boasts six spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a three-car garage, four fireplaces, elevator, whole-house generator, gourmet kitchen, finished recreational basement, wine room, covered patio, heated saltwater pool and spa, media room, great room, formal dining room, private study, and a library.

“Partnering with Supreme Auctions, with their 100% sales record this year, is an exciting opportunity,” said Morguloff-Hayden. “Our knowledge of the Preston Hollow area in Dallas coupled with the firm’s accelerated marketing process will showcase this incredible luxury home to all potential buyers that seek and value custom, quality finishes.”

“This leafy, quiet neighborhood is delightfully peaceful in the middle of a huge, bustling city,” said the current owners, Stephen and Kathryn Arata. “The private schools close by and really nice neighbors made it attractive to us. This home was designed by us from the ground up. We wanted a space to contain our collection of art and objects from our travels around the world; while at the same time being comfortable, welcoming, and inviting without being pretentious or stuffy. Glen Gables provides enough room to house kids and grandkids, host parties, cooking classes, family gatherings, and generally be the hub of our enormous family.”

The home will be sold on Aug. 28. The home is listed at $3.9 million. Showings are by appointment only. For information, contact Supreme Auctions at 866-929-2243 or visit the listing’s web page.