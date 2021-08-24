Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 16-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WASHED AWAY?

A ne’er do well drove away in a BMW M4 as it was idling unoccupied at Vintage Car Wash in the 6800 block of Preston Road around noon Aug. 20.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

Reported at 1:20 p.m.: a fraudster made a $133.66 charge on the phone bill of a woman from the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A careless driver hit a GMC Yukon parked in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue, damaging the left rear quarter panel and door around 6:20 p.m., and left without providing information.

17 Tuesday

Arrested at midnight.: a 23 year old accused of evading arrest or detention in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

Reported at 10:24 a.m.: a crook pilfered a pricey catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue.

18 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Ford F150 and a Jeep in the 5000 block of Airline Road, and left an iPad that’d been taken from the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue in the driver’s seat of the Jeep before fleeing toward the Katy Trail around 6:07 a.m.

How easy was it for a crook to take a suitcase and backpack containing a laptop and various documents and clothes from inside a Mercedes GLS that was parked in the 3600 block of Lindenwood Avenue overnight before 6:30 a.m.? The SUV was left unlocked.

A swindler deceived a woman from the 4500 block of Rheims Place into placing $6,500 in Target gift cards around 4:30 p.m.

19 Thursday

A burglar got into a Lexus in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue and rifled through it overnight before 7 a.m.

Arrested at 10:28 a.m.: a 47-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

20 Friday

A rogue drove off in a Chevrolet Express work van that was parked in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

An irresponsible driver backed into a Nissan Altima while it was stopped for a traffic light in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane, damaging the front grill, then stopped to survey the damage, but left before exchanging information around 9 a.m.

A delinquent struck two people with BBs in the 3700 block of Maplewood Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

Arrested at 6:19 p.m.: a 39-year-old woman accused of resisting arrest and public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

21 Saturday

Arrested at 9:37 p.m.: a 21 year old for a warrant in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A reckless driver hit a truck that was parked at Highland Park Village, leaving the bumper and quarter panel damaged, and didn’t leave information.

22 Sunday

Arrested at 5:06 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of a firearm in the 5500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

Reported at 10:04 a.m.: a thief took the tail lights from a Ford F150 in the 3300 block of Wentwood Drive and presumably hightailed it out of there.

Reported at 2:08 p.m.: officers took a ‘theft of service’ report from European Wax Center in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

A rogue broke into a Mercedes GLB250 in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane and took a $2,000 Chanel piece, $300, 10 credit/debit cards, a Chanel tote bag, a $15,000 Marc Samuels piece, and more around 3:28 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a road blockage at 7:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A shoplifter swiped a basket containing about 22 Tylenol products from the CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road around 7:20 p.m. and left the store without paying.

22 Sunday

A burglar got into a Mercedes ML350 in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took $2,000, a pair of $350 Guess glasses, various documents, and more around 5:45 p.m.