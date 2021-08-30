MIS Teacher Receives Howie Award

McCulloch Intermediate School sixth-grade science and Talented and Gifted (TAG) teacher Paul Newhouse was presented with the Highland Park Education Foundation’s John and Eileen Howie Community Service Award recently.

The Howie Award is given annually to an HPISD staff member who exemplifies service to the community. This year’s award presentation was made by MIS students Grady Cothrum, Cooper Alt, and Paxton Moore. HP Education Foundation President Dallas Cothrum assisted the students in presenting Newhouse with a monetary award that was established through the foundation by the Howie family and their friends.

Newhouse volunteers with the Genesis Womens’ shelter and the Lone Star Ride of Aids research and helped students with the North Texas Future City Award and built the aquaponics greenhouse at McCulloch Intermediate School to demonstrate for students the science behind sustainable living and growing food in the future with limited resources and no soil. What Newhouse’s students might remember him the most for, though, is how he pioneered the use of Minecraft in the classroom.