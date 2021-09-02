Depth Fuels Optimism for HP Defense

Technically speaking, Highland Park has only a few returning starters from a unit that helped the Scots reach the fourth round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs last season.

However, several key reserves also will be back for the Scots, who allowed fewer than 17 points per game in 2020, posted one shutout, and got stronger late in the season.

“We lost a lot of great seniors and leaders, but we have a lot of returning talent,” said linebacker George Wright. “We’ve worked really hard this offseason.”

Wright and Mason Gallas each return to form a potent combination of outside linebackers in HP’s aggressive 3-4 scheme. Will Scrivner and Robert Rehme will play the inside spots.

In the trenches, the Scots will rely on the experience and intensity of defensive end Jack Curtis, a top recruit who also will likely showcase his skills as a situational tight end on offense. He’ll be joined on the line by Henry Jurgovan on the edge and Daniel Shawver at nose tackle.

The HP secondary will be tested early in the season by high-powered passing offenses from Southlake Carroll and Rockwall. Fortunately, the Scots should be solid at cornerback with the return of Blake Bevans and Adam Rourke, while other defensive backs have shown promise during offseason workouts.

“In the secondary, we’ve been really pleased. We have some depth,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “We’ve got some guys who played, and then we’ve got some young guys who had a good spring.”