Register for Doggie Splash Day

Get your dog registered for a doggone fun time at the Holmes Aquatic Center.

Doggie Splash Day is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the aquatic center at 3501 Lovers Lane within Curtis Park. It’s open to residents of University Park and within Highland Park ISD and space is limited to the first 100 dogs.

Activities will include a dog paddle contest, swimsuit contest, and retrieving contest.

Registration is open now on the city of University Park’s website and the registration fee is $10 per dog.

Registration is required, as is proof of Rabies and Bordatella vaccination.

