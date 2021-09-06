Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 30-Sept. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CARD SHARK?

Reported at 8 p.m. Aug. 30: A trickster talked a man from the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue into wiring $35,000 to buy a Pokemon card he never received.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

Arrested at 12:06 a.m.: a 25 year old for a warrant in the 5600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 2:09 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, failure to carry a driver’s license, and obstruction in the 4900 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 3:16 p.m.: A fraudster used an American Airlines advantage account belonging to a woman from the 4600 block of Arcady Avenue to buy two tickets.

31 Tuesday

Reported at 8:07 a.m.: a swindler opened a Chase Bank account using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

A careless driver backed into a Toyota Tacoma parked in the parking lot of Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and left without leaving information at 2:34 p.m.

An intruder broke into an Audi S5 that was parked in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and made off with a briefcase containing $7,100 around 3:30 p.m.

Reported at 4:40 p.m.: fraudsters talked a man from the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue into sending personal information and used it to charge $50 from a Fidelity Investments account.

2 Thursday

Arrested at 12:09 a.m.: a 33 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Cowper Avenue.

Arrested at 2:44 a.m.: a 41 year old for a warrant in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive.

Reported at 2:25 p.m.: a thief took the front license plate from a Ford Escort parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

An irresponsible driver struck a Honda Civic parked in the north parking lot of Highland Park Village and apparently tried to use paint to try to cover the damage before 10:36 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

Arrested at 12:38 a.m.: a 41-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A trespasser got into a Dodge van in the 2800 block of University Boulevard and took a $10,000 plumbing tool around 5:55 p.m.

31 Tuesday

A ne’er do well took a Schwinn bicycle from the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 1:30 p.m.

Arrested at 4 p.m.: a 31-year-old man for a warrant in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 7400 block of Airline Road.

2 Thursday

A schemer tried to open a checking account using information that belonged to a man from the 6700 block of Preston Road around 11 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered several packages from a home in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive around 10:15 p.m. Another porch pirate took packages from a home in the 6900 block of Hunters Glen Road at 3:33 pm. the next day.

3 Friday

A thief took taillights from a Ford F150 in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 11:43 p.m. Additional taillights were taken from a Ford F150 in the 4000 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. the next day. Yet another Ford F150 had taillights taken from the 6300 block of Boedeker Street before 10:50 a.m. Saturday. Still another taillight theft off a Ford F150 was reported at 12:04 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of San Carlos Drive.

4 Saturday

A crook took taillights from a Ford F150 in the 4300 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 5:50 a.m. Still another taillight theft was reported from a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Windsor Parkway before 3:04 a.m. the next day.

A burglar got into a Ford pickup truck in the 3400 block of Amherst Street around 8:42 a.m.

An intruder got into a Ford pickup truck in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue before 10 a.m. Another vehicle burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Lovers Lane before 3 p.m.

5 Sunday

Arrested at 1:20 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of assault in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.