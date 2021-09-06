Tuesday, September 7, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CARD SHARK?

Reported at 8 p.m. Aug. 30: A trickster talked a man from the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue into wiring $35,000 to buy a Pokemon card he never received.

HIGHLAND PARK 

30 Monday

Arrested at 12:06 a.m.: a 25 year old for a warrant in the 5600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 2:09 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, failure to carry a driver’s license, and obstruction in the 4900 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 3:16 p.m.: A fraudster used an American Airlines advantage account belonging to a woman from the 4600 block of Arcady Avenue to buy two tickets.

31 Tuesday

Reported at 8:07 a.m.: a swindler opened a Chase Bank account using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

A careless driver backed into a Toyota Tacoma parked in the parking lot of Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and left without leaving information at 2:34 p.m.

An intruder broke into an Audi S5 that was parked in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and made off with a briefcase containing $7,100 around 3:30 p.m.

Reported at 4:40 p.m.: fraudsters talked a man from the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue into sending personal information and used it to charge $50 from a Fidelity Investments account.

2 Thursday

Arrested at 12:09 a.m.: a 33 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Cowper Avenue.

Arrested at 2:44 a.m.: a 41 year old for a warrant in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive.

Reported at 2:25 p.m.: a thief took the front license plate from a Ford Escort parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

An irresponsible driver struck a Honda Civic parked in the north parking lot of Highland Park Village and apparently tried to use paint to try to cover the damage before 10:36 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

Arrested at 12:38 a.m.: a 41-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A trespasser got into a Dodge van in the 2800 block of University Boulevard and took a $10,000 plumbing tool around 5:55 p.m.

31 Tuesday

A ne’er do well took a Schwinn bicycle from the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 1:30 p.m.

Arrested at 4 p.m.: a 31-year-old man for a warrant in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 7400 block of Airline Road.

2 Thursday

A schemer tried to open a checking account using information that belonged to a man from the 6700 block of Preston Road around 11 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered several packages from a home in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive around 10:15 p.m. Another porch pirate took packages from a home in the 6900 block of Hunters Glen Road at 3:33 pm. the next day.

3 Friday

A thief took taillights from a Ford F150 in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 11:43 p.m. Additional taillights were taken from a Ford F150 in the 4000 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. the next day. Yet another Ford F150 had taillights taken from the 6300 block of Boedeker Street before 10:50 a.m. Saturday. Still another taillight theft off a Ford F150 was reported at 12:04 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of San Carlos Drive.

4 Saturday

A crook took taillights from a Ford F150 in the 4300 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 5:50 a.m. Still another taillight theft was reported from a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Windsor Parkway before 3:04 a.m. the next day.

A burglar got into a Ford pickup truck in the 3400 block of Amherst Street around 8:42 a.m.

An intruder got into a Ford pickup truck in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue before 10 a.m. Another vehicle burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Lovers Lane before 3 p.m.

5 Sunday

Arrested at 1:20 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of assault in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *