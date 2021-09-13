Authorities Investigate Armed Robberies in the Park Cities

Investigators in the Park Cities are seeking information about armed robberies reported in Highland Park and University Park this weekend.

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety reported a robber approached walkers in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue around 11:53 a.m. Saturday and demanded their jewelry, cellphone, and wallets at gunpoint.

The suspect picked up the items and ran to get in a waiting white Toyota Corolla, which sped away southbound on Preston Road, according to the HPDPS.

Those with any footage or information about the incident are asked to call at 214-599-9492.

Then, at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, University Park police say someone walking in the 3600 block of Caruth Boulevard reported being approached by three men in a vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects showed a gun and demanded the walker’s cellphone.

The walker refused to give them the phone and the suspects took a pair of AirPods instead, before fleeing the scene, authorities say.

University Park Police Chief Bill Mathes said the suspect vehicle was described as a red, four-door vehicle.

Those with any information about that incident are asked to call the University Park Police Department’s non-emergency line at 214-363-3000.