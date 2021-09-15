North Texas Giving Day 2021: Connecting Point of Park Cities

Editor’s Note: As part of our coverage of North Texas Giving Day this year, we’ve invited nonprofits to pitch themselves to our readers.

High school graduation is an exciting time, representing the transition of a child to a young adult. Universities are visited, career choices determined, and a new independence from family begins.

For a student with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), the path is much different. While classmates pursue additional education and job opportunities most young men and women with IDD simply go home.

The transition is difficult for parents as well. Caring for their child full-time while they work or assist aging parents is exceptionally difficult. There is also a financial burden. Whereas part-time jobs and student loans allow non-disabled graduates to pursue post-secondary education, these are not available to the majority of individuals with IDD. Sadly, Texas ranks 49th in the nation in efforts to serve individuals with IDD, and although some adults with IDD receive public-funded benefits, many do not. And while these benefits are helpful, they provide less than 25% of the funds required for a quality day-hab program. For this reason, community support through North Texas Giving Day (NTGD) is critical.

Connecting Point of Park Cities (CPPC) provides meaningful engagement for individuals aging out of the public school system, and for current students during the summer break and on school holidays. Our work supports not only the Teammate, but also their family. Our weekday program provides a respite from the 24/7 nature of caring for a loved one with IDD.

Our greatest desire is to help each of our Teammates achieve their full potential, to alleviate isolation, and to maintain and grow critical life skills. These skills include activities of daily living, communication, social, pre-vocational and recreational. We also work to serve the families of our Teammates by providing a community of support.

With the closing of many day-hab programs we are experiencing an increasing demand for our services. CPPC needs not only your financial support, but also your gift of time. We need part-time employees and volunteers who share a passion for our mission.

To learn more, please visit our website mycppc.org, email: [email protected] or call 972.773.9937.

See Connecting Point of Park Cities’ donation page here.