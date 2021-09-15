The Charles is Getting a Sister

The Charles restaurant ownership group, Duro Hospitality, announced today that its first venture outside of the Design District will open later this month. Sister, another Italian-ish restaurant, will open at 2808 Greenville Avenue in the venue previously occupied by one of Dallas’ most iconic restaurants, The Grape, which closed permanently in October 2019.

Sister will have Chef Matt Gold, formerly of Georgie, working alongside Duro’s chef-partner and The Charles’ chef J Chastain. The menu will include “loosely-inspired” fare such as wood-fired meats, pasta, and light Mediterranean cuisine. Sister will most certainly return elevated dining to that section of Greenville, which has lacked a bit since The Grape’s closing.

Sister will be open Monday through Friday for dinner plus brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Like The Charles, Sister will be designed by the wildly creative and talented Sees Design led by brothers Corbin and Ross See who are partners in Duro Hospitality along with Chas Martin, Benji Homsey and the aforementioned, J Chastain. The design will have quirky, playful elements, says Corbin See, but will be inviting and comfortable as a neighborhood restaurant should be.

Like most restaurants, Sister is recruiting for all positions so if you’ve dreamed of a second career as a bartender with one of the top hospitality companies in Dallas, send your resume to [email protected]