Fun Facts for Friday! Fall Food Festivals for You!

Remember festivals? Gosh they were fun, weren’t they?

Well, good news, a few of the best ones are back so mark your calendars for these food-centric fun fundraisers.

Burgers & Burgundy is back for its 12th year to raise funds for DIFFA/Dallas. Last year’s event was canceled so there is a lot of energy surrounding this one. The event will take place outdoors at Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope and will once again feature top chefs such as Chef John Tesar, who has been part of this event since Day 1.

That Slider tho. PHOTO: Joseph Brewster

In addition to bodacious burgers and burgundy, guests will enjoy live music and a silent auction. Burgers & Burgundy Event Chairs Al James and Wesley Dowden are grateful to be able to have this event this year. “As we head into the 30th year of House of DIFFA, we’re excited to kick off the season with a bang and reunite with our friends and patrons while raising funds to serve those who are affected by HIV/AIDS across North Texas,” they said in a joint statement.

Other well-known chefs such as Dan Landsberg of Ellie’s, Jimmie Contreras of Tacos y Vino and Samir Durandhar from Nick & Sam’s will prepare unique sliders paired with a Burgundy wine of their choice. Burgers and wine on an October Friday night. What could be better?

Date: October 8, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Place: 5910 Cedar Springs Rd.

Cost: $100 per person before October 1, $125 per person after

More info: diffadallas.org

Piehole Project Live! The Variety Show is an evening of great food and entertainment while chefs such as Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman of José, Matt Balke of Encina, Bruno Davaillon of Up on Knox, Janice Provost of Parigi, Peja Kristic from Một Hai Ba, and a dozen others will each prepare dinner for 12 in their own “kitchen theaters.” This isn’t banquet food, friends. This is a pseudo-private chef experience where a top chef is cooking for you and your friends.

Between courses, entertainment acts including an aerialist, a magician and a belly dancer will perform on center stage. Not since The Smothers Brothers has so much talent been in one room. Maybe. There will definitely be a room full of people who love to eat great food, have fun and support the restaurant workforce – something we can all agree is needed.

The Piehole Project was created by pie lovers, Alison Matis and Cheryl Weis who co-own an event production company and created a foundation to raise money for culinary and hospitality scholarships. Last year, Piehole Project, their virtual pie auction, was a pandemic monotony breaker with pies such as Spaghetti and Meatball Pie, Burnt Ends and Strawberry Pie, and even an Avocado Pie, that were politely fought for over by bidder numbers. Twenty-five pies raised $14,000 that went directly to students in need.

Dean Fearing’s Blueberry, Peach and Ginger Pie PHOTO: Manny Rodriguez

This year’s event will also include a virtual pie auction which will include Dunia Borga’s Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pie, Dean Fearing’s Blueberry, Peach and Ginger Pie and an All-American apple pie made by Ashleigh Wright, the Executive Pastry Chef at The Star in Frisco. Piehole Project Pie Auction starts October 18 and runs through October 28.

Date: October 28, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Place: On the Levee 1108 Quaker Street (Design District)

Cost: $300 – $10,000 depending on ticket level and chef sponsorship

More info: pieholeproject.org

Chefs For Farmers is also back! The food and wine festival was created by Iris Midler, a University Park resident, and is celebrating its 10th year. This year’s main event will be Sunday, November 7 at Heritage Village in Dallas. As always, Chefs for Farmers will feature an impressive lineup of chefs, artisans, and farmers and so many fun things for guests to do, besides eat and drink. This year’s event benefits Trigger’s Toys.

This is yet another opportunity for Dallas’ restaurant industry to shine. Chefs such as Partenope’s Dino Santonicola, Dive’s Franchesca Nor, and Jikang King of Sloane’s Corner and Dakota’s Steakhouse and their staffs put a lot of work into participating in Chefs For Farmers. It’s a wonderful way to give back.

This event is for guests 21 years and older.

Date: November 7, 2021

Time: VIP – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., General Admission – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: Dallas Heritage Village 1515 S. Harwood St.

Cost: VIP – $195, General Admission – $125 per person

More info: chefsforfarmers.com.