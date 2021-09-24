Student Achievements: Celebrate These

1. Eyes on design

Preservation Park Cities presented 2021 Highland Park High School graduates (from left) Emery Medlock, Kendall Ferguson, and Robert White with $1,000 scholarships.

The awards go to students interested in architecture or history and reflect the nonprofit’s passion for historic preservation and education. Until recently, Preservation Park Cities was known as the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society.

Medlock will study architecture at the University of Miami; Ferguson will study architecture at the University of Texas at Austin; and White will study urban studies, starting this fall at Dallas College with the intent to transfer to UT Austin in the spring.

2. Focused on health care

Sarah Gibbons, a 2016 graduate of Highland Park with a psychology degree from Texas A&M, has received the prestigious Myers-LeCroy Scholarship awarded by the Dallas College Foundation.

Inspired to become a geriatric nurse after watching and assisting family members in caring for loved ones, she is working full-time while an honor student at Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus.

“As a nursing professional, I would like to improve assisted living conditions, expand home healthcare, and offer adults the care and respect they deserve,” Gibbons said. “I have a great opportunity to improve my education and get into a wonderful profession that involves giving and caring for people and giving back to the community.”

The scholarship, founded by Mike A. Myers of Myers Financial Corp., honors the legacy of the late Dallas College Chancellor R. Jan LeCroy, who died in 2013. Scholars receive full tuition and books for up to six semesters.

3. Perfect examples

Brooks McKinley White (left) and Dash Larry Wolford (right) achieved perfect attendance from kindergarten through high school graduation this year in Highland Park ISD. They are pictured with Principal Jeremy Gilbert.

This fall, White is attending Clemon University, and Wolford is going to SMU.

Which of this year’s kindergarteners will follow in their footsteps?