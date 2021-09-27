Monday, September 27, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Pixabay
News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Proposed House Redistricting Shifts Allred’s District

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

An early proposed map of Texas congressional districts shows a shift in Rep. Colin Allred’s district that would likely take most of District 32 out of Preston Hollow and the Park Cities altogether.

The preliminary draft released Monday has District 32 shifting east, with only a small portion remaining in the area. Instead, most of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow would be in District 24, which is currently held by Beth Van Duyne (R-Irving). Another small pocket near Midway Hollow would fall in District 33, which is currently held by Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth), and the area around Elm Thicket-Northpark the community is included in District 30, held by Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas).

The maps were proposed by state senate redistricting committee chair Joan Huffman (R-Houston).

An interactive version of the proposed map is available here.

All told, Dallas County would be divided into six districts represented by three Democrats and three Republicans.

Despite an increase in the Hispanic population in North Texas, only Veasey’s district has a majority of Hispanic voters. Most of the new map places non-White voters into the districts of Johnson (18% White), Allred (36% White), and Veasey (13% White).

FiveThirtyEight’s analysis of the map found it would create 24 solid or leaning Republican districts, 13 solid or leaning Democrat districts, and one swing district in the Rio Grande Valley.

  • Current map
  • Proposed map

“For comparison, Texas’s congressional delegation currently comprises 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats, so this map would likely boost Republicans’ numbers, albeit not by as much as it could have done,” the analysis said.

This map will likely see revision before a final version makes it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, Texas has found itself being admonished by federal courts for violating federal voter protections every decade it has redistricted.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

You May Also Like

Take Our People-Powered Texas Legislative Survey

Staff Report 0

Democratic Legislators, Staffers Take Abbott to Court

Staff Report 0

Texas Democrats Bust Quorum to Prevent Voting Bill Passage

Bethany Erickson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *