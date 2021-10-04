COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline After Summer Surge

After a summer surge, the number of hospitalizations because of COVID-19 in Dallas County is expected to decrease, to about 500 by late October, according to the latest data from UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Hospitalizations in Dallas County have also decreased by 24% during the last two weeks, according to UTSW.

While COVID cases and hospitalizations appear to be on the downswing in the region, the summer surge was acutely felt among those under the age of 60, among whom vaccination rates lag.



Data shows nearly 40% of COVID-19 deaths in August and September were people under the age of 60, the Texas Tribune reported.

Since the first death linked to the novel coronavirus in March of 2020, 62,033 people have died from the virus statewide, the Tribune reported.



Read more from Texas Tribune here.

In other news:

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they have submitted COVID-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for initial review. The vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older and has an EUA for people ages 12 to 15. Read more from CNN here.

The U.S. surpassed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The grim figure comes after another surge of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant and largely driven by unvaccinated people, CNN reports.