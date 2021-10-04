Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 27-Oct. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WRONG ORDER

A sneaky shoplifter picked up an order containing jewelry and a vase totaling $828.11 meant for someone else at Saint Michael’s Women’s Exchange in Highland Park Village around 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

Reported at 11:30 a.m.: an irresponsible driver hit a Lexus RX350 parked in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive, denting part of the fender and the driver’s side door, and left the scene without providing information.

Watch out for the tree! A delivery driver hit a limb at 1:57 p.m. while closing the back of the truck, causing it to fall on the street in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue and briefly block the roadway.

28 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:43 a.m.: a 40-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A burglar rummaged through a Jeep Wrangler parked in the 3500 block of St. Johns Drive before 7:50 a.m. and snagged a bag, a couple of documents, and a Jeep sunshade from inside.

Reported at 10:36 a.m.: A fraudster created a fake check purporting to belong to a woman from the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue and cashed it, obtaining $5,500 from her bank account.

Reported at 9:22 p.m.: A thief drove off in a Mini Cooper parked in a garage in the 4700 block of Bowser Court. The car’s owner had left a purse inside and shortly thereafter noticed suspicious charges on a bank account.

29 Wednesday

A careless driver hit a Ford Escape parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue, damaging the driver’s side fender, door, and side mirror overnight before 9:30 a.m.

1 Friday

Arrested at 11:26 a.m.: a 50 year old for a warrant in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

2 Saturday

Arrested at 8:23 a.m.: a 31-year-old man for a warrant in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue.

Arrested at 6:54 p.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of soliciting without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants in the 3500 block of Crescent Avenue.

3 Sunday

A reckless driver in a Dodge Ram hit a Lincoln Navigator at Highland Park Village, parked the Ram in another space, got out of the vehicle, and walked away without leaving information around 2 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

A rogue swiped a tool from a truck in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

28 Tuesday

Reported at 8:58 a.m.: A swindler requested payment using information belonging to a woman from the 3000 block of Hanover Street.

29 Wednesday

Reported at 11:10 a.m.: An intruder tried to get into a home in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

A ne’er do well took a pair of firearms from a home in the 2900 block of Lovers Lane at 7:51 p.m.

30 Thursday

Thieves broke into a restaurant in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane and took $4,000 at 12:53 a.m.

1 Friday

How easy was it for a burglar to enter a Land Rover in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive and take a loaded 9mm gun from inside around 9:35 p.m.? The vehicle was unlocked.

2 Saturday

A villain took a bicycle from the 4100 block of Lovers Lane around 6 p.m.

Reported at 8:10 a.m.: A pilferer took taillights from a Ford F150 in the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue.

3 Sunday

A thief took various tools from a truck parked in the 3700 block of Binkley Avenue around 10:46 a.m.