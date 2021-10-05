Dallas Opera Kicks Off 2021-2022 Season With Free Concert

The Dallas Opera will have a free concert as part of its slate of live, in-person performances in the 2021-2022 season.

“The People’s Choice” concert to kick off the 2021-2022 season will be Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra in iconic music from a selection of operas spanning the centuries: Bellini’s Norma; Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci; Handel’s Giulio Cesare and Xerxes; Mozart’s The Magic Flute and The Marriage of Figaro; Puccini’s Tosca, Madame Butterfly, Turandot, and Manon Lescaut; and Bizet’s Carmen and The Pearl Fishers; and Verdi’s Otello and Il trovatore.

The cast of renowned singers includes sopranos Maria Agresta, Kathryn Lewek, EwaPłonka, and Lauren Snouffer; countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen; tenor Gregory Kunde; baritone Gabriele Viviani; and bass-baritones Mark S. Doss and Michael Sumuel, most of whom are making their debuts with TDO at this performance.

“We are ecstatic to be returning to live performances with our orchestra and showcasing some of the greatest voices of our time,” said Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal general director and CEO. “Launching the season with a free performance of music that everyone will recognize—from films, TV, even commercials—is like reconnecting with old friends. We hope that both longtime audience members and new ones will be able to share this beautiful music with us, particularly those who are ‘testing the waters’ and haven’t yet attended a performance at the Winspear…please join us at Strauss Square!”

Audiences will be able to vote for the evening’s encore via Twitter poll by scanning QR codes in the venue on their smartphones.

The performance is free but advance registration and a ticket is required for admittance. There’s a limit of four per household. Register in advance on the Dallas Opera’s website.

Some chairs will be provided, but audience members may bring their own. Seating is first-come, first-served. In case of inclement weather, “The People Choice Concert” will take place in the Winspear Opera House.

Masks are required while moving about the venue, regardless of vaccination status, but removing masks to enjoy concessions when seated is OK.