Society of St. Vincent de Paul Names New CEO

Luis Gonzalez was recently announced as the new CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas. Gonzalez will lead the organization during a time of growth in its programs, including the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, StudyTime, the Mini Loan Program, and the St. Vincent Center.

“2022 promises to be a year filled with growth and new opportunities, and I am thrilled to be a part of the expansion happening at the Society,” said Gonzalez. “The Vincentian spirit aligns closely with my personal mission, and leading our dynamic programs, the Society will continue to play a key role in improving the quality of life in North Texas.”

Prior to joining the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, Gonzalez served as the vice president of service delivery at Hudson Advisors L.P., and previously served as director of data center operations at Horace Mann Insurance. He also boasts nearly 25 years of experience at Allstate Insurance after graduating with an MBA from the University of Dallas and a bachelor’s degree from SMU.

“Luis as the new CEO, has the caliber, expertise, and experience to further the mission and programs of the Society,” said interim CEO and Board President Sean Myers. “We look forward to working towards the expansion of our programs, and with Luis at the helm we can continue to serve over 60,000 North Texans with material and spiritual support.”

For more information about the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, visit their website.