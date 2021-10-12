“How Am I Doin’? Great!” Dierks Bentley Returns as Headliner Act

Throughout its 48 years, some of country music’s most revered and highly anticipated entertainers have taken the stage at Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Perhaps none were as highly anticipated as this year’s returning headliner Dierks Bentley, though, after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled last year’s soiree.

The multi-Platinum singer/songwriter will perform at the Oct. 23 event at Gilley’s Dallas. He takes the stage at 10:30 p.m.

Like this year’s returning co-chairs Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall, Dierks Bentley is no stranger to the gala that’s become the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. He performed at the 2011 event with Darius Rucker, according to the Cattle Baron’s Ball website.

“I think Dierks is going to put on a fabulous show,” Randall said. “He’s already reached out to us and told us that he’s excited, and he can’t wait to get here.”

Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Country Music Association Award, Billboard Music Awards, and more while earning 14 Grammy nominations.

He co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his ninth studio album “The Mountain,” released in 2018, earned him the highest debut sales of his career, and became his seventh chart-topping album.

Outside of music, Bentley’s professional endeavors include a Flag & Anthem partnership to create the lifestyle collection Desert Son and his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise.

Before Bentley takes the stage, Cole Swindell will perform at the VIP party beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum rising superstar in his own right, Swindell has toured with some of the biggest superstars in country music, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line.

Swindell has also received numerous songwriting honors and awards, including the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016), CMA Triple Play Awards in 2015 and 2016, and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year award during his debut (2015).

His songwriting credits include his eight No. 1 singles, “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Flatliner” and “Love You Too Late,” plus No. 1 singles for Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryan.

The festivities will close with a midnight after-party performance by Emerald City AllStars and dancing.