Briggs Freeman Announces Partnership With Peerage Realty Partners

A Dallas real estate fixture since 1960, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International announced Wednesday that Toronto-based Peerage Realty Partners had acquired a “substantial partnership interest” in the Dallas-based brokerage.

For the past 30 years, Briggs Freeman has been led by CEO Robbie Briggs, growing to six offices, 381 agents, and a projected $2.9 billion in 2021 real estate sales. It provides a luxury service experience to clients throughout six offices: Dallas, Fort Worth, Lakewood, Southlake, The North (based in Plano), and Ranch and Land.

Briggs will continue to lead the brokerage, along with brokerage president Russ Anderson and its leadership team, the company said in a press release, and “all will have meaningful participation in the future growth and development of the firm” with no changes expected to the brokerage’s employees or staff.

“Our values and those of Peerage Realty Partners are fully aligned,” Briggs said. “With a shared focus on providing a luxury service experience to all our clients, we will be able to further reinforce our presence in existing markets and build our business in new markets at home and internationally.”

Briggs said that the company is confident in the decision in part because Sotheby’s International Realty and Peerage “already have a longstanding, successful relationship and brand reputation in Canada and the U.S.”

Anderson said the move also provides more resources for agents and the firm.

“By partnering with Peerage Realty Partners, we gain access to a powerful support network and the resources to fully optimize our potential,” he said. “We deeply value the opportunity that presents.”

For their part, Peerage also expressed excitement for the partnership.

“The caliber of the team, assembled and led by Robbie and Russ, is truly exceptional and reflects their 60-plus-year commitment to be the best in their business,” said Peerage Realty CEO Gavin Swartzman. “And for Peerage Realty Partners, the quality and deep experience of our partners are the ultimate consideration.”

The two companies said that the partnership was a key one for Peerage as it expands further into North America in targeted real estate markets, and solidifies its existing relationships with current Sotheby’s brokerage partners.

Briggs Freeman is the fourth Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate for Peerage Realty Partners, including Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Canada’s largest luxury real estate brokers with 29 offices and 620 agents in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta; Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, with 15 offices and 200 agents in the luxury market in Vermont and New Hampshire; and Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty (“Jameson”), a dominant player in the luxury residential and commercial real estate markets with six offices and 460 agents in the Greater Chicago Area.