Senior Dress Up Week at Highland Park High School

The Highland Park Scots have a particular way of commemorating their seniors during their last year.

An annual tradition for 12th-grade students at HPHS is to dress up every day in accordance with a daily theme. This occurs during the week before homecoming and Halloween. Students are thrilled to participate in the week-long event.

The themes for this week include Monday’s goth/ Rockstar, Tuesday’s business, Wednesday’s character, Thursday’s throwback, and Friday’s spirit. The Homecoming Dance on Saturday, October 23rd completes the week with the highlighting theme called NEON NIGHTS.

“It’s a break from the normal comfortable wear, kids really look forward to this week because they get to go all out,” said Ella Steed, an HP senior. “Everyone expresses themselves through the clothing themes.”