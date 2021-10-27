Hillcrest, Hockaday Teachers Selected for Award

A Hillcrest High School history teacher and a math teacher at The Hockaday School have both been selected for a University of Chicago Outstanding Educator award.

Students accepted to the University of Chicago’s Class of 2025 nominated teachers they felt helped them grow as students. Thousands of students responded.

Jeri Sutton

Anaïs Childress

Jeri Sutton, an Upper School math teacher and department chair at Hockaday, was among those named, as was Anaïs Childress, a history teacher at Hillcrest High. All told, Dallas ISD had four teachers honored, including Cymone Lonon of the School for the Talented and Gifted, Claudia Simpkins of Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School, and Nate Smith of Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts.

The distinction, which has been in existence for more than 30 years, includes a commemorative award, a certificate, and a letter that includes details from the student who nominated them.

This year’s winners were celebrated in a virtual ceremony on Oct. 21.