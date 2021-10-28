Rogers Healy Companies Expands Office Space

The Rogers Healy Companies recently moved into their new, expanded office space. It marks an expansion of their Dallas office space by more than 7,000 square feet.

The Rogers Healy Companies moved in 2018 into the Knox Street headquarters, located off U.S. 75 and Knox.

“We have experienced record growth over the past year and expanding our office footprint is just one of the many ways we are evolving our company,” Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of the Rogers Healy Companies said. “I am thrilled to watch the evolution of these companies. The additional square footage is a representation of so much more than physical growth, but also the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

The new office space will house staff members from multiple divisions of The Rogers Healy Companies, including Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, HealyGlobal Real Estate + Relocation, and Healy Property Management. Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial Real Estate expanded into a 3,000 square foot space earlier this year.

Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate is a full-service, independently owned real estate firm offering residential, recreational, and commercial, including buyer, seller, and renter representation. For more information, visit their website.