House of the Month: 14250 Chaparral Lane, Roanoke

Just 20 minutes from Dallas and Fort Worth, the multi-use Roanoke Ranch is ideal for corporate retreats and as a vacation home, event space, private workspace, and more. Enter the gates and find manicured landscaping and funky vintage memorabilia, setting the tone for the rest of the property. Pull up to the circle driveway and the main structure, with various rooms that can be used to your liking and open areas leading into the gorgeous patio overlooking the pool. Meticulously built, this 10-acre property includes five buildings with uniquely equipped garage spaces. There’s a car lift, body-painting station, fully functional mechanic area, and more. Spend your days in the fully equipped two-bedroom house overlooking the property. Also, enjoy landscaped walking trails, a full archery court, a swim-up pool, and the opportunity to build on the remaining acreage.

