Christ the King Catholic Earns Blue Ribbon Status Again

Colgate Avenue campus only Texas private school so honored this year

Those blue ribbons seen tied on trees out front of Christ the King Catholic School (CKS) on Colgate Avenue at Preston Road signal a significant achievement.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently recognized the Dallas campus as one of 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

“The National Blue Ribbon recognition means a great deal to our community, and it is an honor to be considered one of the top schools in the nation,” said principal Lisa M. Bosco.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Miguel Cardona

CKS also received Blue Ribbon recognition in 1994 and 2015.

“I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” Cardona said. “In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”

CKS’s 2021 recognition is in the Exemplary High-Performing School category based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates.

“During these challenging times, this recognition is a testament to our faculty who dutifully respond to their vocation, to our students who continue to demonstrate a strong love of learning, and to our families who remain committed to the school mission,” Bosco said.

There are 130,930 elementary and high schools nationwide – including 32,461 private ones.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

Only 23 private schools were recognized nationwide this year, and CKS was the only one in Texas.

“We are proud of the entire Christ the King Catholic School community for their dedication to fulfilling the school mission in order to promote a positive school culture where students thrive in academics, spirituality, and servant leadership,” Bosco said.