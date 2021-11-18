Abbott Announces CBRE Will Expand Workforce in Dallas

Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday announced that CBRE, Inc., will expand its workforce and presence in the North Texas area.

The commercial real estate services and investment firm, will, over the next 13 years, create 460 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment at its Dallas headquarters, and 550 new jobs and more than $13 million in capital investment at a new operations center in Richardson, the announcement from the governor’s office said.

Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grants of $3,450,000 and $3,300,000 have been extended to CBRE.

“Exceptional companies like CBRE are attracted to Texas because of our dynamic workforce and unrivaled business climate,” said Abbott. “CBRE’s expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will bring over one thousand high-paying jobs and greater opportunities for the hardworking people of North Texas, and I look forward to a strong relationship with the company as we work together to keep Texas the national model for economic prosperity.”

Local officials were also enthused by the deal.

“CBRE is not a stranger to North Texas and its decision to sprout deeper roots in Dallas proves what many know about the thriving commercial real estate market here,” said State Sen. Royce West. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, Dallas reported the most commercial real estate deals in the U.S. in 2020. Texas knows what it takes to attract businesses and looking forward into 2022, the markets agree with CBRE that Dallas is a great place to do business.”

State Rep. Morgan Meyer said that the move is a “harbinger of the immense growth potential of North Texas.”

“CBRE is a great corporate citizen making a positive impact on North Texas, and the expansion of their global business base makes their impact even more significant,” Meyer added.

“CBRE’s growth in Dallas demonstrates once again that our city is a cutting-edge economic powerhouse,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “And this deal proves that we are committed to building for an even brighter future. We are thrilled to partner with CBRE, the state, and our local educational institutions to foster our city’s burgeoning culture of innovation and to prepare our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.”