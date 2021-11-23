Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Jennifer Davis, Monica Maldonado, Cheryl Blanton, Jill Elliott, Jordana Kelley, Jerry W. Mooty, Jr., Piper Young, Kayla Weigel, Shay Lary, Caitlyn Beveridge, Tara McGraw, and Joann Kast. PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron Photography
Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

@Properties Dallas Ready For Take-Off

Staff Report

Residential brokerage giant @properties signaled its Dallas franchise’s readiness to take off in North Texas markets with an aviation-themed launch party complete with invitations made to look like first-class plane tickets from Chicago to Dallas.

The Illinois-based firm and affiliates Ansley Real Estate and Nest Realty have 4,000-plus agents in 65 offices in 10 states.

Principals Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and Piper Young hosted nearly 150 @properties Dallas guests on Sept. 23 at Star Skyline at the Braniff Centre with a panoramic view of a stunning sunset over the runways at Dallas Love Field.

Models dressed in custom-designed red @properties flight attendant uniforms greeted those arriving with glasses of champagne before guiding them onto the red-carpet entrance to the venue to enjoy appetizers and cocktails garnished with red paper airplanes.

  • America  Calloway, Jerry W. Mooty Jr., and Daj Johnson
  • Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and Luke Mooty
  • Piper Young and Kayla Weigel
  • at Properties Launch
  • at Properties Launch
  • Daj Johnson and America Calloway

(Photos: Tamytha Cameron Photography)

