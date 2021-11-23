@Properties Dallas Ready For Take-Off
Residential brokerage giant @properties signaled its Dallas franchise’s readiness to take off in North Texas markets with an aviation-themed launch party complete with invitations made to look like first-class plane tickets from Chicago to Dallas.
The Illinois-based firm and affiliates Ansley Real Estate and Nest Realty have 4,000-plus agents in 65 offices in 10 states.
Principals Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and Piper Young hosted nearly 150 @properties Dallas guests on Sept. 23 at Star Skyline at the Braniff Centre with a panoramic view of a stunning sunset over the runways at Dallas Love Field.
Models dressed in custom-designed red @properties flight attendant uniforms greeted those arriving with glasses of champagne before guiding them onto the red-carpet entrance to the venue to enjoy appetizers and cocktails garnished with red paper airplanes.
(Photos: Tamytha Cameron Photography)