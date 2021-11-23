@Properties Dallas Ready For Take-Off

Residential brokerage giant @properties signaled its Dallas franchise’s readiness to take off in North Texas markets with an aviation-themed launch party complete with invitations made to look like first-class plane tickets from Chicago to Dallas.

The Illinois-based firm and affiliates Ansley Real Estate and Nest Realty have 4,000-plus agents in 65 offices in 10 states.

Principals Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and Piper Young hosted nearly 150 @properties Dallas guests on Sept. 23 at Star Skyline at the Braniff Centre with a panoramic view of a stunning sunset over the runways at Dallas Love Field.

Models dressed in custom-designed red @properties flight attendant uniforms greeted those arriving with glasses of champagne before guiding them onto the red-carpet entrance to the venue to enjoy appetizers and cocktails garnished with red paper airplanes.

America Calloway, Jerry W. Mooty Jr., and Daj Johnson

Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and Luke Mooty

Piper Young and Kayla Weigel

at Properties Launch

Daj Johnson and America Calloway

(Photos: Tamytha Cameron Photography)