Looking Ahead

The 2019 Texas Chef of the Year Luke Rogers, of Cathedral Bistro, won the 2020 Iron Fork Chef Competition. (Photo: Courtesy The March of Dimes)

Signature Chefs Auction

The March of Dimes Dallas is gearing up for the Signature Chefs Auction at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Venue Forty50 in Addison with a lineup sure to whet your appetite.

The chefs include Luke Rogers, of Cathedral Bistro; Nick Dean, of Furlough Kitchen, Haywire, and The Heritage Table; private chef Armando Perez; Daniel Rosales, of Rosaniel Desserts; Ray Skradzinski, of Republic Texas Tavern; Michael Conrad Tavarez, of Picadera; and Chris Vogeli, of III Forks. Visit signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.

Unsung Hero Award

During four decades in Dallas, broadcaster Scott Murray has helped raise money for hundreds of organizations.

But on Dec. 3, the former NBC TV sports director/anchor won’t be the emcee. That role goes to Jim Keyes, who will preside as The Scholarship Fund and the University of North Texas/Dallas present the inaugural Unsung Hero Award to Murray.

STANDING, FROM LEFT: Bob Hopkins, Scott Murray, Bob Mong, Hank Alterman, and Michael Williams. SEATED: Monica Williams and Donna Williams. (Photo: Courtesy The Scholarship Fund)

The Dec. 3 event from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Briscoe Carpenter Pavilion at Fair Park also will serve as a fund-raiser to help Dallas area students attend college. Visit thescholarshipfund.org.

BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year at Dallas City Hall Plaza, the site of the start and finish lines of all 10 events.

The weekend-long festival, which benefits Scottish Rite for Children, expects to attract more than 20,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 10 countries. Activities begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11 and 12. Visit bmwdallasmarathon.com.