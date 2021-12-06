Dallas ISD Mask Mandate Extended to Martin Luther King Day

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced Friday that Dallas ISD’s mask mandate will remain in effect until Martin Luther King Day, which falls on Jan. 17.

Hinojosa said the district will likely transition to a masks-recommended policy after that, the Dallas Morning News reported.

DISD was the first school district in Texas to officially require masks despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning school mask mandates, according to the newspaper.

Friday’s announcement came after Hinojosa participated in an education roundtable for Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running for governor.

“We will have been through two holidays, we will have been through this new variant,” Hinojosa told the newspaper. “We will know exactly where we are.”

Read more from the Dallas Morning News here.

In other news:

Dallas ISD announced that students who participated in its vaccine incentive program, which rewarded students a $50 gift card for submitting proof of vaccination by Nov. 15, will need to wait to receive their reward. They cite high demand for gift cards and shipping delays for the holdup. Read more here.

President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to expand vaccinations, booster shots, and the availability of at-home tests. Read more from the Dallas Morning News here.