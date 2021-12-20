Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOP THAT TRUCK

A burglar broke into a GMC Sierra parked in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue and drove away with it and a pair of $300 Prada sunglasses, a $100 hunting spotlight, eight vests, and two firearms from inside at 1:37 p.m. Dec. 13.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Reported at 10:02 a.m.: A fraudster cashed a company check belonging to a man from the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.

Arrested at 11:40 p.m.: a 23 year old accused of public intoxication in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue.

14 Tuesday

Reported at 4:18 p.m.: a swindler used 35,000 airline miles valued at $3,097.50 belonging to a woman from the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue.

15 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:20 a.m.: a 37-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated and a warrant in the 5600 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

An intruder broke into the Elizabeth W. boutique in The Shops at Highland Park on Oak Lawn Avenue using a rock before 2:08 a.m. and took about $200.

Reported at 7:21 a.m.: A crook took the taillights from a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Belfort Place. Another taillight theft was reported from a Ford F250 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at 7:35 a.m., and a third from a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Arcady Avenue at 7:52 a.m.

Reported at 8:04 a.m.: A pilferer pinched the taillights from a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue. Another taillight theft was reported from a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at 8:04 a.m., and a third set of taillights was reported from a Ford F350 in the 4500 block of Belfort Place at 8:06 a.m.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 2:38 a.m.: a 17-year-old man accused of evading arrest in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 4:36 p.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

18 Saturday

Arrested at 1:04 a.m.: a 17 year old accused of failing to identify, driving without a valid license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 9:11 a.m.: A ne’er do well snatched four keys in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue.

19 Sunday

Arrested at 1:49 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Beverly Drive.

Arrested at 1:51 p.m.: a 29-year-old man for a warrant in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

Arrested: A 40-year-old man accused of violating a protective order in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue. No time was given.

Reported at 7:44 a.m.: A pilferer pinched a purse containing gift cards from a home in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Reported at 9:16 a.m.: A malefactor got into a Toyota 4Runner in the 3200 block of Amherst Street and took a notebook and iPad.

A burglar broke into a Mercedes in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane and took a MacBook Pro before 10:45 p.m.

14 Tuesday

How easy was it for a thief to take a duffel bag containing Highland Park ISD soccer equipment from inside a Nissan Rogue in the 4200 block of San Carlos Drive before 7:30 a.m.? The vehicle was left unlocked.

Reported at 4:46 p.m.: Shoplifters took a $12,499.99 bicycle from Bicycles Plus in Snider Plaza.

15 Wednesday

A rogue broke the door of a convenience store in the 6900 block of Preston Road and took $200 at 3:04 a.m.

A ne’er do well swiped $969 from Mine Boutique in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 8:55 a.m.

A fraudster used card information belonging to a woman from the 3300 block of Milton Avenue at 11:42 a.m.

16 Thursday

A burglar swiped a prescription, a briefcase, keys, and a checkbook from inside a Range Rover in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza at 6:20 p.m.

17 Friday

A bike was swiped from a home in the 4200 block of San Carlos Drive at 4:12 p.m.

18 Saturday

Reported at 8:45 p.m.: A stealer swiped a Rolex watch from the 4000 block of Stanford Street.