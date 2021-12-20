Monday, December 20, 2021

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 13-19

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOP THAT TRUCK

A burglar broke into a GMC Sierra parked in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue and drove away with it and a pair of $300 Prada sunglasses, a $100 hunting spotlight, eight vests, and two firearms from inside at 1:37 p.m. Dec. 13.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Reported at 10:02 a.m.: A fraudster cashed a company check belonging to a man from the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.

Arrested at 11:40 p.m.: a 23 year old accused of public intoxication in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue.

14 Tuesday

Reported at 4:18 p.m.: a swindler used 35,000 airline miles valued at $3,097.50 belonging to a woman from the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue.

15 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:20 a.m.: a 37-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated and a warrant in the 5600 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

An intruder broke into the Elizabeth W. boutique in The Shops at Highland Park on Oak Lawn Avenue using a rock before 2:08 a.m. and took about $200.

Reported at 7:21 a.m.: A crook took the taillights from a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Belfort Place. Another taillight theft was reported from a Ford F250 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at 7:35 a.m., and a third from a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Arcady Avenue at 7:52 a.m.

Reported at 8:04 a.m.: A pilferer pinched the taillights from a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue. Another taillight theft was reported from a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at 8:04 a.m., and a third set of taillights was reported from a Ford F350 in the 4500 block of Belfort Place at 8:06 a.m.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 2:38 a.m.: a 17-year-old man accused of evading arrest in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 4:36 p.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

18 Saturday

Arrested at 1:04 a.m.: a 17 year old accused of failing to identify, driving without a valid license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 9:11 a.m.: A ne’er do well snatched four keys in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue.

19 Sunday

Arrested at 1:49 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Beverly Drive.

Arrested at 1:51 p.m.: a 29-year-old man for a warrant in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

Arrested: A 40-year-old man accused of violating a protective order in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue. No time was given. 

Reported at 7:44 a.m.: A pilferer pinched a purse containing gift cards from a home in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Reported at 9:16 a.m.: A malefactor got into a Toyota 4Runner in the 3200 block of Amherst Street and took a notebook and iPad.

A burglar broke into a Mercedes in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane and took a MacBook Pro before 10:45 p.m.

14 Tuesday

How easy was it for a thief to take a duffel bag containing Highland Park ISD soccer equipment from inside a Nissan Rogue in the 4200 block of San Carlos Drive before 7:30 a.m.? The vehicle was left unlocked.

Reported at 4:46 p.m.: Shoplifters took a $12,499.99 bicycle from Bicycles Plus in Snider Plaza.

15 Wednesday

A rogue broke the door of a convenience store in the 6900 block of Preston Road and took $200 at 3:04 a.m.

A ne’er do well swiped $969 from Mine Boutique in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 8:55 a.m.

A fraudster used card information belonging to a woman from the 3300 block of Milton Avenue at 11:42 a.m.

16 Thursday

A burglar swiped a prescription, a briefcase, keys, and a checkbook from inside a Range Rover in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza at 6:20 p.m.

17 Friday

A bike was swiped from a home in the 4200 block of San Carlos Drive at 4:12 p.m.

18 Saturday

Reported at 8:45 p.m.: A stealer swiped a Rolex watch from the 4000 block of Stanford Street.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

