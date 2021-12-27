HP Girls Ready for Tournament Challenges

The return of basketball tournament action this season means the Highland Park girls will make another trip to the prestigious Sandra Meadows Invitational tournament this week in Duncanville.

The Lady Scots (13-6) will meet Georgia powerhouse McEachern in the first round at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Depending on that result, they will face another out-of-state opponent — either Fayetteville (Ark.) or unbeaten Walker (La.) — on Wednesday. The 32-team event is slated to conclude on Thursday.

HP enters tournament play after winning its first three games in District 13-5A play, including a dominant 71-24 victory at Mesquite Poteet on Dec. 21. Paris Lauro scored 15 points to pace the Lady Scots, while Maddie Heiss and Vivian Jin added 14 apiece.

After the tournament, HP will resume its league schedule with a home matchup against Forney on Jan. 4.