Party Hopping

A milestone birthday

Ventana by Buckner, which opened in 2019, celebrated the birthday of Virginia Justine McEwen, its first resident to turn 100.

The Glen skilled nursing care center resident born on Oct. 30, 1921, in South Bridge, Massachusetts, has lived in Dallas since 1978. She attends Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

So much style

The 12th annual Burgers + Burgundy, presented by Chef John Tesar and Terri Provencal with event chair Al James on Oct. 8, brought fashion-forward individuals to Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope to DIFFA/Dallas (The Dallas Chapter of Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS).

Organizers introduced the 2021-2022 DIFFA/Dallas Style Council Ambassadors: Alison Volk, Chris Angelle, David Dummer, David Putnam, David Weir, JD Miller, Ken Weber, Kimberly Alexander, Neil Thomas, and Yana Greenstein.

This year’s DIFFA Legends are Carol Hatton, Darin Kunz, Don Gaiser, Greg Johnson, Mai Caldwell, Nickki St. George, Ralph Randall, Shayne Robinson, and Simona Beal.

Teed off at OU

Never mind the Boomer Sooner ending. At least Oct. 8 got off to a good start for Longhorn faithful like Dallas Texas Exes leader Ken Capps.

The long-time Park Cities resident who now lives in Devonshire gathered with former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell at the President’s Brunch before the Texas-Oklahoma game at Dallas Fair Park.

Hartzell served as the honorary chairman of the 33rd annual Get Teed Off at OU Golf Classic, which Capps first organized in 1987 to raise scholarship money for Dallas students to attend UT-Austin.

Stephen and Elizabeth Daniels

(Photo: Jonathan Zizzo for Avondale Group)

Virginia Justine McEwen

(Photo: Courtesy Ventana by Buckner)

Patty Sullivan, Spencer Crews, and Rich Scanlon (Photo: Chuck Clark)

Kay Bailey Hutchison, Jay Hartzell, and Ken Capps

(Photo: Courtesy Ken Capps)

Drive like a spy

Guests arrived in Aston Martins on Oct. 5 at the iconic Dallas Inwood Theater to see Bond, James Bond.

Aston Martin Dallas, part of Avondale’s Premier Collection, showcased the 2021 DB11 and DBX at the private premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The latest 007 film features four iconic Aston Martin models. The Aston Martin Valhalla debuts as a first-time showcase in the movie, while the DB5, the classic Aston Martin V8, and the super GT – DBS return as seen in previous 007 films.

Sand traps and margaritas

More than 100 golfers, sponsors, and CC Young Senior Living community staff gathered Oct. 4 on the links for the annual Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt CC Young Classic Golf Tournament, reception, and dinner at Bent Tree Country Club.

Players enjoyed margaritas while playing course-side games such as “Sand Trap” and “Guess the Tee.” Proceeds benefit the CC Young Benevolence Fund, which helps seniors who outlive their assets.