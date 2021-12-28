NYE Details for the Procrastinators

We’re getting a whole new year on Saturday, but before that can happen, you’ll need to put on a crazy hat and make some noise. Don’t want to do that at home? Been procrastinating on your New Year’s Eve plans?

We have you covered.

Lone Star NYE

Want fireworks without breaking the law? Reunion Tower, Hunt Realty Investments, Nexstar, and NBC DFW are teaming up to present Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022 Friday night, featuring country music’s Scotty McCreery.

PHOTO: John Shearer

Don’t want to usher in the new year with a bunch of people? You can catch McCreery’s set (plus the fireworks) from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., hosted by NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Scotty McCreery to be part of the show this year and entertain viewers. It is our pride and joy to create NYE memories for families and friends alike, coupled with Scotty’s amazing talent and we are poised to have an electrifying show,” Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower, said. “Reunion Tower’s one-of-a-kind light and firework show is a favorite to North Texans, we are thrilled to continue to up the ante every year to start 2022 off with a bright spark.”

The musical performance will be broadcast exclusively on Nexstar and NBC 5 Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022; Scotty McCreery’s vocals will be accompanied by the annual 5,000 Pyrotechnic special effects, Reunion Tower’s unique 259-LED light show, and a 225-drone light show flown by DFW-based Sky Elements.

“Lights, fireworks and music. All the makings of a truly incredible Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2021 performance” said Groskreutz. “We cannot wait to ring in another new year with Central Time zone viewers!”

This year the fireworks, light and drone spectacular will benefit Children’s Health via the Reunion Tower NYE Foundation. The Foundation was established in 2020 to support and showcase local North Texas non-profit organizations.

There will be no viewing of the show from the lawn of Reunion Tower or the restricted zones within the “hot zone.” Spectators are encouraged to watch the show from various vantage points around the city, and of course from home on NBC 5. The Lone Star program will be broadcast and streamed by Nexstar Media Group in six states, with KLUV (98.7 FM) simulcasting the celebration. Stay up to date on all of the New Year’s Eve happenings at Reunion Tower at reuniontower.com/NYE.

See the Fireworks AND Party

The Texas Ale Project will offer views of the Reunion Tower fireworks show and a casual party from its Riverfront Boulevard location. Guests can enjoy live music by The Break, and tamales, elotes, chips, salsa, and queso.

For tickets and details, click here.

Meyerson ’til Midnight

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present a New Year’s Eve concert at 7:30 p.m., with the Meyerson ’til Midnight after party to follow.

The performance is a tribute to the Viennese tradition where guests can toast the new year with lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty and enjoy light classical music conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Gemma New with trumpet soloists L. Russell Campbell and Elmer Churampi.

Guests will also have the chance to toast the New Year with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson ‘til Midnight After Party, which is included with the NYE ticket.

Tickets start at $30, and you can get them here.

Several Options at Virgin Dallas

Want to rent out a whole danged floor for you and your friends? Want a nice dinner? Want to par-tay? All of the above? Virgin Dallas is offering several options for New Year’s Eve.

If you’re looking to party, the hotel is offering a Studio 54 inspired soiree that will be dripping in disco balls, spanning the entire 4th floor with two parties and two DJs all night long.

Multi-course dinner more your speed? The Commons Club will offer three seatings to choose from for a prix-fixed dinner with three, five, and seven courses.

Get details (and options) here.

The Roaring 2022s

Pegasus City Brewery is presenting its NYE Party: The Roaring ’22s that (you guessed it) will offer guests the opportunity to engage in some 1920s fun in a historic Art Deco building. Partygoers can enjoy live music from a New Orleans-style jazz and swing band, and are encouraged to don some of their favorite 1920s attire (prizes will be awarded).

Details here.

Is your wallet liking the whole Roaring Twenties vibe, but looking for something a little more budget-friendly? How does free sound?

The AT&T Discovery District will host a free outdoor party in the Plaza featuring performances by A-Trak, CB Smoove, DJ MJ, and Ursa Minor.

Other festivities include a live countdown on the 104′ media wall, 360° photo booth, aerialists, and party favors for the first 500 guests.

You can also pay to upgrade your experience at the Second Floor or The Exchange.

Details here.

Get Fancy

PHOTO: Statler Dallas

Want something a little more exclusive and, well, fancy? The Statler Dallas is hosting a lavish bash meant to re-create Truman Capote’s legendary 1966 “Party of the Century.” The Statler Black & White Party has a full evening of entertainment planned.

The Black and White Party, on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., will be an extravagant occasion to revel in high style. In addition to complimentary Champagne at midnight and delicious hors d’oeuvres, there will be a full casino experience. Each guest will receive $10,000 worth of casino chips to play the night away.

Tickets can be purchased individually or by tables of either 4 or 8 people and include bottle service, fabulous party favors, and more. To make the night even more spectacular, guests can select VIP tickets with a VIP host bar access or a dinner ticket that includes a remarkable three-course meal, and of course packages that include luxury lodging at The Statler.

The evening will feature live entertainment by Party Machine, an Emerald City band with Dallas’ most danceable repertoire.

Details are here: statlernye.com.

Villa Azur will ring in 2022 with the theme, Fifty Shades of Villa Azur, complete with dancers, live music, and more. There will be an exclusive à la carte’ menu including Wagyu, Tomahawk steak, seafood towers, caviar, and the infamous pâtes a la meule, flamed Cognac served tableside.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and reservations after 9 p.m. do require a food and beverage minimum.

For more information or dinner reservations, guests can call 214-389-2602 or email [email protected].

Festive Food

If you’re looking for one last dining experience as you ring in the New Year, check out the following:

Truluck’s is offering a special four-course dinner at $175 per guest. Reservations can be made online and over the phone. Every couple will receive a half-bottle of Gloria Ferrer Rose to take home.

Check out the menu here, and get details on reservations.

The six-course tasting menu at Tulum (make reservations here).

Jalisco Norte will offer a menu that includes duck confit enchiladas — make reservations here.

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse will offer a three-course menu complete with seasonal ingredients and Texan favorites with three seatings.

You can see the menu here, and reservations can be made by calling 214-744-3287 or at yoranchsteakhouse.com.

Take a Hike

PHOTO: Texas State Parks

If you didn’t uh, celebrate too much on New Year’s Eve, Texas State Parks is suggesting a First Day Hike Saturday.

Parks statewide will be hosting a variety of self-guided and guided events so visitors can walk, bike or paddle their way into the new year.

First Day Hikes at Texas’ state parks and natural areas aim to help visitors commit to their New Year’s resolutions to get healthy. Last year, 2,668 visitors ushered in 2021 by hiking, biking and riding a total of 8,173 miles statewide. Find a list of this year’s First Day Hikes on the TPWD calendar page.

“Each new year brings about new opportunities and a fresh start for a new adventure,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Many first-time park users chose state parks last year and discovered the joys of getting outdoors. We cannot wait to welcome those visitors back again in 2022. I want to invite all visitors, new and returning, to join us in beginning 2022 with a First Day Hike at your favorite Texas State Park.”

Trails at Texas State Parks range in length and difficulty levels across the state. Some short, easy trails are perfect for family-friendly scenic strolls, while others are more strenuous for experienced hikers. Trail maps for all Texas State Parks can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) website and individual park webpages.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park is encouraged to reserve a day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Reserve day passes online through the TPWD reservation website or by calling (512) 389-8900.