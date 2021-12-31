Eagles Just Miss DISD Tournament Title

Episcopal School of Dallas posted an impressive runner-up finish at the Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational basketball tournament on Thursday after falling 64-46 to Carter in the Gold Division boys championship game.

Senior guard Colby Henderson, who was named to the all-tournament team, paced all scorers with 21 points in the title game. He also finished with 26 points and eight rebounds during a 72-64 upset win over state power Kimball on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Earlier in the tournament, the Eagles defeated Lincoln, Pinkston, and Cedar Hill by double-digit margins. Austin Page also earned all-tournament recognition for ESD.

In the Silver Division, Hillcrest claimed the title with a 55-50 win over South Garland in the championship game on Thursday. It was the second victory in three days for the Panthers over the Titans, after the two also clashed in the first round.

Hillcrest was led by freshman guard Mike Williams — son of former NBA guard Mo Williams — who received the division MVP award. Michael Reagins and Jed-Ethan Nansha also earned all-tournament nods for the Panthers. Their undefeated tournament run included triumphs over Spruce and Skyline.

Also, W.T. White rallied late but dropped a 52-49 decision against Madison in the Gold Division consolation championship. Dre Cole received all-tournament honors for the Longhorns.