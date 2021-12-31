Gallery: Magdalen House Benefit Concert Blows the Roof Off The Rustic

On Thursday, Nov. 4, The Magdalen House treated the Dallas Community to an exclusive evening of storytelling and songs by Nashville’s most famous songwriters, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna of The Love Junkies, with special guest Hailey Whitters.

The evening was chaired by Lucinda Buford who welcomed a sell-out crowd of over 300 guests to an unforgettable, open-air concert experience under the starry Texas sky to celebrate life, recovery, and freedom from the stronghold of alcoholism.

Reverend Matt Tuggle of Highland Park United Methodist Church blessed the night and introduced Buford to present the Paul Tate Advocate Award to Hector Patino of Hunt Realty, Barry Buford of BufordHawthorne, Mark Holsinger of OMNIPLAN, and Christian Walker of Christian Walker Design. These individuals and their teams helped to complete the agency’s beautiful new home located at 4513 Gaston Avenue. The Honorary Chairs of this year’s Leave a Legacy event, board chair, Kay Colbert and her husband Carlos Barroso were presented by Executive Director Lisa Kroencke for recognition.

Following the award presentations, Liz, Lori, and Hailey took to the stage, where they shared countless memories of their songwriting and sang hit after hit, including favorites such as Girl Crush written for Little Big Town, You Belong With Me written for Taylor Swift, and Crazy Girl written for Eli Young Band.

Between sets, Patrice Olootu, First Step program alumna and current staff member, inspired the audience by sharing her firsthand experience of how The Magdalen House transformed her life and reunited her family. She finished by singing a verse from Amazing Grace and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

After the last chord was played, VIP guests gathered for an exclusive Q&A opportunity with the artists to learn more about the history of their favorite hits written for the likes of Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Lady Gaga, among many others, while they enjoyed cowboy coffee with The Rustic’s very own ice box s’mores.

Who: Sponsors of the event included Sewell Automotives, Natalie and Klint Guerry, Align Captial Partners, BufordHawthorne, Plantasia Foods, Plot Twist Creativity, Susie and David O’Hara, Hunt Realty Investments, Cornerstone Home Lending, Hailstone Insurance Group, KDC Real Estate Investments, LegacyTexas Title, Dina Jones Steele, Kathy and Larry Helm, and Neva and Don Cochran. Spotted having a great time throughout the night were Robin and Norm Bagwell, Anne and Jeremy Besser, Lynn Fisher, Louise Hallam Collins, Jenny Grumbles, Nancy and Jim Montgomery, Kim and Jack Eimer, and Mackenzie and Tyler Kleinert.