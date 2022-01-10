December 17, 2021 – Local company CoVerica presented a large check for over $7000 to In-Sync Exotics as part of their CoVerica Cares program on Wednesday.

CoVerica Cares is a nonprofit organization partnered with Communities Foundation of Texas to give back to the community through time, resources, and donations to local charities. CoVerica employees collectively picked four local charities near to their hearts, one of which being In-Sync Exotics. In-Sync was introduced to CoVerica by one particular employee, Brooke Bovis, who volunteers countless hours at the Wylie-based big cat rescue. Brooke has a passion for big cats and the mission of the rescue organization and has played an important role in fostering the relationship between CoVerica Cares and In-Sync Exotics.

While on-site for the check presentation, CoVerica Employee and In-Sync Exotics’ volunteer Brooke Bovis guided a tour to highlight the impact of the generous donation and to share why she is so dedicated in her passion and work with In-Sync Exotics.

About In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center

In-Sync Exotics, a non-profit organization established in 2000, is dedicated to the rescue of neglected, abused, and unwanted exotic felines. American Sanctuary Association (ASA) accredited, Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) verified, and a member of Tigers in America, In-Sync Exotics provides the highest quality care for over 70 exotic animals that reside at the sanctuary. In-Sync Exotics is a Best in DFW winner and highest rated Top Nonprofit year after year.

About CoVerica

CoVerica is the premier Dallas Insurance Agency specializing in commercial, personal, & life/health insurance solutions. Founded in 1983, CoVerica has a long history of protecting its clientele ranging from local Dallas business owners and families to multi-state, multi-national corporations.