2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball Returning To Southfork Ranch

Cattle Baron’s Ball supporters are gearing up to help ‘lasso a cure’ with a ‘ran​​ches, rubies, and ropers’-themed soiree set for Sept. 17 at Southfork Ranch.

The event, which has become the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, raised a record-breaking total of $3.6 million in 2021.

Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Old Dominion, will headline the main concert this year and multi-platinum global entertainer Chris Young will perform on the VIP stage.

Ball Chairs Nancy Gopez and Kris Johnson, along with the hundred active members of the 2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball committee are planning the event, which will include the VIP and Live Auction Stage outside on the ranch, the Main Stage under a tent, and the silent auction inside the Southfork Ranch event and conference center.

The committee is also planning for the second-annual Cattle Baron’s Golf Tournament May 2 at the TPC course at The Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

Since 1974, the original Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $89 million for cancer research in North Texas.

“Underwriters’ support of the Cattle Baron’s Ball and/or Golf Tournament will not only ensure the event’s success but will also help the committee raise critical funds for cancer research in the hopes of find(ing) a cure for cancer in our lifetime,” said chair Nancy Gopez.

“Such profound generosity, such as the lead taken by Texas Oncology, contributes to revolutionize cancer research in fields such as immunotherapy and breast cancer,” added chair Kris Johnson.

For more information, visit Cattle Baron’s Ball website.