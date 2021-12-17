Cattle Baron’s Ball Enjoys Big Night for American Cancer Society

After the pandemic scooted fundraising online last year, Cattle Baron’s Ball ‘doubled down’ this year with record attendance and fundraising.

A record 2,400 guests, clad in boots and bling, enjoyed cocktails, buffet dinner, raffles, photo booths, gaming, mechanical bull riding, and auctions at the Oct. 23 event at Gilley’s Dallas.

The live auction raised a record $980,000 and the event raised a total of $3.6 million. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to fund research.

The 2020 co-chairs Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall returned in those roles for 2021, as did entertainer Dierks Bentley. He took the main stage after the live auction to a standing-room-only crowd.