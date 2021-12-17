Friday, December 17, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Cole Swindell. Photos: Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Ice
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Cattle Baron’s Ball Enjoys Big Night for American Cancer Society

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , , ,

After the pandemic scooted fundraising online last year, Cattle Baron’s Ball ‘doubled down’ this year with record attendance and fundraising.

A record 2,400 guests, clad in boots and bling, enjoyed cocktails, buffet dinner, raffles, photo booths, gaming, mechanical bull riding, and auctions at the Oct. 23 event at Gilley’s Dallas.

The live auction raised a record $980,000 and the event raised a total of $3.6 million. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to fund research.

The 2020 co-chairs Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall returned in those roles for 2021, as did entertainer Dierks Bentley. He took the main stage after the live auction to a standing-room-only crowd.

You May Also Like

Dallas CASA Champion of Children Award Dinner

Staff Report 0

Lady Scots Go To Bat With Promising Young Lineup

Todd Jorgenson 0

LBJ Express As A World-Class Roadway

William James Gerlich 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *