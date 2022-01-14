Zoo To Do: Penguins, Flamingoes, and Dallas’ Best Restaurants, Oh My!

With apologies to parents who can’t get enough of watching their offspring make faces at monkeys and snakes, I can’t imagine any better way to see the Dallas Zoo than the annual Zoo To Do fundraiser.

The after-hours affair, presented by The Eugene McDermott Foundation on Nov. 6, allowed patrons to stroll the award-winning Giants of the Savanna exhibit at a slothful pace (and pet a sloth, one of many animal ambassadors welcoming the 450 guests that evening.)

Even the surprisingly soft porcupine ambassador found nothing to get prickly about during the toddler-tantrum-free evening.

Adults could feed lettuce to the eager giraffes or graze the 24 restaurant stations while admiring lions, elephants, and zebras.

Animal meetups continued in the Wilds of Africa Plaza, where partygoers, when not chatting up an eagle owl, could enjoy more food, bid in the live auction, and gallop to music from Manhattan.

Credit event chairs Robyn and Chris Chauvin for hosting the wildly Instagrammable party and the likes of chef wrangler Brett Krafft and honorary chef chair Dan Landsberg for making it a delicious one as well.

And congratulations on a roaring $1 million-plus raised for education, animal care, and wildlife conservation.