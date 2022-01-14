HP to Host Scot Super Six Wrestling Meet

Highland Park wrestlers swept dual matches against Princeton and Whitesboro on Wednesday to remain unbeaten against District 9-5A competition this season.

The Scots (25-6 overall) have won all seven district duals thus far with two more dates remaining — at McKinney North on Jan. 20 and Lovejoy on Jan. 26 — before the 9-5A tournament on Feb. 2 in Wylie.

Last weekend, the Scots were the team champions at the Heritage Duals event in Frisco, finishing with a 4-0 mark that included victories over Frisco Heritage, Frisco Liberty, Carrollton Creekview, and Lake Highlands.

Next up HP will host its annual Scot Super Six event on Saturday, which will include teams from Frisco Memorial, Frisco Reedy, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd, and Plano East.